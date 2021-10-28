×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doj | justice dept | white collar crime

DOJ Toughens Policies Toward White Collar Crime

lisa monaco speaks to press
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 26, 2021. (ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday, 28 October 2021 10:07 AM

The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday detailed a series of policy changes aimed at rooting out repeat corporate misconduct and prioritizing individual prosecutions, signaling a shift to a tougher tone toward white collar crime.

Speaking at an industry conference, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the department will restore guidance that companies will need to provide full lists of people involved in any misconduct in order to receive any credit for cooperation from prosecutors.

Justice Department leaders "will urge prosecutors to be bold in holding accountable those who commit criminal conduct," Monaco said in prepared remarks.

Monaco's remarks indicated a shift in the department's approach toward white collar crime under President Joe Biden. Under Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, the government had sought to boost cooperation and was seen to be more lenient toward corporate crime.

The department will also require prosecutors to consider a company's full criminal, civil, and regulatory record when considering how to resolve an investigation into wrongdoing, Monaco said. Previously the department focused primarily on similar types of misconduct when weighing a settlement.

Monaco said the department has begun to review data on corporate resolutions in a bid to understand better when not to use certain types of settlements in which it agrees not to prosecute a company in exchange for a fine and promises of better behavior.

The department will back away from a prior shift away from corporate monitors — a costly aspect of many resolutions between prosecutors and companies, Monaco said. It will also look at ways to "surge resources" to corporate misconduct issues, including a new squad of FBI agents who will be embedded within the department's Criminal Fraud section that is tasked with pursuing economic crimes, Monaco added.

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday detailed a series of policy changes aimed at rooting out repeat corporate misconduct and prioritizing individual prosecutions, signaling a shift to a tougher tone...
doj, justice dept, white collar crime
285
2021-07-28
Thursday, 28 October 2021 10:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved