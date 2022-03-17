×
×
Tags: doj | jan.6 | jenny cudd | prison sentence

DOJ Seeks Prison Time for Flower Shop Owner Over Jan. 6 Statements

A protester at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 8, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (John Moore/Getty)

By    |   Thursday, 17 March 2022 10:52 AM

A Texas flower shop owner is looking at 75 days in jail for allegedly boasting about breaching the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to a government sentencing memo filed Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, the Department of Justice (DOJ) requested that Jenny Cudd be sentenced to 75 days in jail, one year of supervised release, 60 hours of community service, and a $500 restitution fine.

Cudd reportedly broke into the Capitol on Jan. 6 and posted a Facebook live video after she left Capitol grounds in which she said she was proud of her actions that day.

"Yes, I’m proud of my actions," Cudd reportedly said. "I f****** charged the Capitol with patriots today. Hell yes, I’m proud of my actions."

Prosecutors said Cudd "celebrated the property destruction and was, at a minimum, undeterred by the violence at the Capitol and on Capitol grounds."

Cudd later told a local news outlet that she didn’t believe she did anything wrong.

"Do I think that it was wrong for us to go to the Capitol? Absolutely not," she told CBS 7. "Do I think that it was wrong for me to go through an open door and get inside of the Capitol? No, I don’t. I didn’t break any laws, I didn’t do anything unlawful, and I think that’s probably why the FBI and the law enforcement have not contacted me."

As this is her first misdemeanor offense, Cudd’s lawyer argued she should only have to pay a fine.

Calling her Facebook Live video a “drunken diatribe,” Cudd’s attorney also claimed that she was drunk when she made it and did not mean what she said.

"Jenny Cudd rambled on and on, for over 25 minutes straight, sipping a beer as she kept talking — her speech erratic, her eyes bloodshot and glassy, her skin flushed. Ms. Cudd’s appearance, mannerisms, speech, and disposition were observably affected by the alcohol."

Her attorney, Marina Medvin, added: "She began reciting the events of that day, using the term 'we' indiscriminately to refer to anything and everything performed by the individuals she referred to as Patriots or Trump supporters."

NBC News reports that Cudd will be sentenced on March 23 by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden.

More than 775 defendants have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack, according to NBC, and hundreds more cases are in the works. More than 225 people have pleaded guilty to federal charges, and, of that number, more than 50 have been sentenced to jail time.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


