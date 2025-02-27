WATCH TV LIVE

DOJ Might Release Epstein-Related Logs, Names

Thursday, 27 February 2025 09:22 AM EST

The Justice Department hoped to release on Thursday flight logs and "a lot of names" related to Jeffrey Epstein, the late financier accused of sex trafficking who socialized with Wall Street titans, royalty and celebrities, Attorney General Pam Bondi said on Wednesday.

"I think tomorrow ... you're going to see some Epstein information being released by my office," Bondi told Fox News on Wednesday.

Bondi said her department was working on protecting the personal information of over 250 victims connected to Epstein, who took his own life in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex-trafficking charges.

Bondi said she hoped to release a "lot of flight logs, a lot of names, a lot of information" on Epstein.

In a previous interview last Friday, when asked if the Justice Department would be releasing a list of Epstein's clients, she said: "It's sitting on my desk right now to review. That's been a directive by President Trump."

One of the most high-profile people associated with Epstein was Britain's Prince Andrew who was forced to step aside from public duties in 2019 over his friendship with the financier. Andrew has always denied any accusations of wrongdoing.

Bondi was confirmed as attorney general by the Senate on Feb. 4 following Donald Trump's victory in the November presidential election. She has faced pressure from Republican lawmakers to release documents related to the Epstein case.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


