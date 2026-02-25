Republican AGs Urge DOJ to Scrutinize Netflix-Warner Deal

A coalition of 11 Republican state attorneys general has asked the Justice Department to scrutinize the proposed merger between Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery, warning it could result in undue market concentration "to the detriment of American consumers."

In a letter Tuesday to Assistant Attorney General Omeed Assefi, who leads the DOJ's Antitrust Division; Attorney General Pam Bondi; and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, the attorneys general said consumers in their states "have expressed alarm about the proposed merger."

"I joined my colleagues in urging the U.S. Department of Justice to critically examine Netflix's proposed merger with Warner Brothers," Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers said in a statement.

"We have serious concerns with the impact of this proposed merger on Nebraskans and will work with the DOJ and our state partners and determine the appropriate steps forward to protect Nebraskans from anti-competitive conduct."

The letter stated the merger "will likely result in undue market concentration that stifles competition and therefore creates higher prices, lower reliability, and less innovation for one of America's major industries, all to the detriment of American consumers."

In December, Netflix and Warner Bros. announced a merger agreement under which Netflix would acquire Warner's film and television studios, HBO/HBO Max, DC Entertainment, and other key studios and IP assets for about $82.7 billion.

Paramount Skydance has launched a hostile bid for Warner Bros., raising its offer this week to $31 per share. Talks between Warner Bros. and Paramount are expected to continue.

"We encourage the Department of Justice to subject this proposed merger to a thorough and exacting review under the Clayton Act," the letter stated.

Section 7 of the Clayton Act bars mergers that might reduce competition or create a monopoly. The letter noted a pending federal lawsuit seeking to enjoin the transaction on similar grounds.

The states warned the merger would eliminate HBO Max as a direct Netflix competitor. They said it could raise subscription prices, reduce content quality, and allow vertical foreclosure of Warner's content library to rival platforms.

The letter also warned it could threaten the theatrical film business.

"This massive consolidation would place an unprecedented amount of content, distribution power, and market influence into the hands of a single corporation," Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen said in a statement.

"History shows us what happens when industries become dominated by a few giants: prices rise, choices shrink, and innovation suffers."

Others signing the letter were Steve Marshall of Alabama, Stephen Cox of Alaska, Brenna Bird of Iowa, Kris Kobach of Kansas, Drew Wrigley of North Dakota, Alan Wilson of South Carolina, Jonathan Skrmetti of Tennessee, Derek Brown of Utah, and John McCuskey of West Virginia.

President Donald Trump weighed in earlier this month on the proposed merger and Paramount's competing bid.

"I haven't been involved. I must say, I guess I'm considered to be a very strong president. I've been called by both sides," Trump said.

"It's the two sides, but I've decided I shouldn't be involved. The Justice Department will handle it."

Newsmax reached out to the DOJ for comment.