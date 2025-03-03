Defense's Parnell: DOGE Trimming 'Fat' From Military

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell praised the Department of Government Efficiency commission on Monday for highlighting expenses to trim from the Department of Defense's budget.

"So we promised you transparency at this Department of Defense; and, America, that is exactly what you're going to get, because you deserve it," Parnell said in a video posted on X.

"So in the interest of transparency, look at some of the initial things that we found. In the Air Force, $1.9 million for holistic DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] transformation and training, $6 million to the University of Montana to strengthen American democracy by bridging divides.

"At the Defense Human Resources activity, $3.5 million for support to DEI groups."

Parnell said the programs are not a "core function" of the military.

"So we believe that these initial findings will probably save $80 million in wasteful spending."

He concluded that this was "just the start" and that there would be "more to come this week" and urged followers to "stay tuned in the weeks ahead as we trim the fat."