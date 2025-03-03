WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doge | pentagon | sean parnell | department of defense | dei | military

Defense's Parnell: DOGE Trimming 'Fat' From Military

By    |   Monday, 03 March 2025 09:05 PM EST

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell praised the Department of Government Efficiency commission on Monday for highlighting expenses to trim from the Department of Defense's budget.

"So we promised you transparency at this Department of Defense; and, America, that is exactly what you're going to get, because you deserve it," Parnell said in a video posted on X.

"So in the interest of transparency, look at some of the initial things that we found. In the Air Force, $1.9 million for holistic DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] transformation and training, $6 million to the University of Montana to strengthen American democracy by bridging divides.

"At the Defense Human Resources activity, $3.5 million for support to DEI groups."

Parnell said the programs are not a "core function" of the military.

"So we believe that these initial findings will probably save $80 million in wasteful spending."

He concluded that this was "just the start" and that there would be "more to come this week" and urged followers to "stay tuned in the weeks ahead as we trim the fat."

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell praised the Department of Government Efficiency commission on Monday for highlighting expenses to trim from the Department of Defense's budget.
doge, pentagon, sean parnell, department of defense, dei, military
177
2025-05-03
Monday, 03 March 2025 09:05 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved