Report: Musk Security Deputized Despite Training Gaps

The U.S. Marshals Service reportedly deputized members of Elon Musk's private security detail last year despite the guards lacking the required training and law enforcement experience.

Newly released government emails reveal that the unusual move granted Musk's personal security team limited federal authority — including the ability to carry weapons in certain federal buildings — even though some members did not meet standard qualifications, NBC News reported Monday.

The decision came during Musk's five-month tenure as a senior adviser in President Donald Trump's administration, in which he led the Department of Government Efficiency and pushed to cut federal spending and overhaul agencies.

According to the documents, at least some of Musk's bodyguards required waivers because they had not completed basic law enforcement training or lacked the minimum experience typically required for deputization.

Despite those concerns, a top U.S. Marshals Service official approved the exceptions, allowing the security detail to operate under federal protection authority.

The deputations were reportedly justified by "significant and credible threats" against Musk, one of the world's most high-profile business leaders and a central figure in Trump's government reform agenda.

Musk himself acknowledged heightened security concerns during a public appearance, quipping, "I don't actually have a death wish."

While the move has drawn scrutiny, similar protection has occasionally been extended to high-risk figures.

However, law enforcement sources told CNN last year that deputizing private security personnel, particularly those without formal law enforcement backgrounds, is rare.

The authority granted to Musk's team was limited primarily to personal protection and did not include full policing powers such as making arrests.

Still, the arrangement raised questions about liability and oversight, with some officials reportedly concerned about the potential legal risks if something went wrong.

The emails also provide a window into the broader influence Musk wielded in Washington during his time in government.

As head of DOGE, he sought sweeping changes to federal agencies, at times clashing with bureaucratic norms and prompting criticism from political opponents and advocacy groups.

Supporters argue that Musk's outsider status and willingness to challenge entrenched systems were precisely what the federal government needed.

His push to streamline agencies and cut waste aligned with Trump's broader agenda to rein in what many conservatives view as an overgrown bureaucracy.

The deputization of Musk's security team highlights the extraordinary circumstances surrounding his role — straddling the worlds of private enterprise and public service — and the heightened risks that come with it.

It remains unclear whether the special deputations remain in effect or if additional safeguards have been implemented since Musk's departure from government.