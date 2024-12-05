WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doge | dhs | government efficiency | jared moskowitz | elon musk | vivek ramaswamy

Moskowitz on DOGE: Likely to Find Ways to Cut Waste, If Rational

By    |   Thursday, 05 December 2024 03:54 PM EST

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will likely find ways to cut wasteful spending in the federal government, but some of the things Musk is proposing, including "finding $2 trillion" to cut, isn't going to happen, and "we should stop saying it," Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., told Newsmax.

Moskowitz on Wednesday became the first Democrat to join the Department of Government Efficiency caucus in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"We're setting the bar so high, we're not going to meet it," Moskowitz told national correspondent Alana Austin, "but can we find waste in government? Of course, we can. The Pentagon hasn't passed an audit in seven years. We probably have programs that are 30, 40 years old that are not functioning. We probably can bring in technology to make government more efficient," he added.

"So those are the things that I think Elon and Vivek should be looking at and proposing, and I think if we're rational about this, and I want to use that word, if we're rational about this, we're going to make these changes. If we go so unrealistic, then this is going to die under its own weight."

On why he joined the House DOGE caucus, Moskowitz told Newsmax: "I don't think anyone in the country thinks government's perfect … and so I'm going with the conversations happening."

"We shouldn't be afraid of conversation. It doesn't mean I'm going to agree with everything that comes out of it. In fact, I'm sure there's going to be things that come out of that that I'm vehemently going to disagree with. But I'm going to go where we're having that conversation, and in this specific instance about reforming DHS, that's where that conversation is going to happen."

Moskowitz is one of the biggest proponents on Capitol Hill of moving FEMA out of the Department of Homeland Security and making it a standalone Cabinet-level agency.

He told Newsmax he thinks other Democrats will partner with DOGE, including "some of the most progressive members — Ro Khanna, Bernie Sanders," who have shown interest in aspects of the advisory body.

"But that's my point. If Republicans are rational about what we want to do here, then it will happen on a bipartisan basis. But if they start being like, We're just going to get rid of the Department of Education; we're going to cut Social Security, then this is not going to be a rational conversation."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will likely find ways to cut wasteful spending in the federal government, but some of the things Musk is proposing, including "finding $2 trillion" to cut, isn't going to happen, and "we should stop saying it," said Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.
doge, dhs, government efficiency, jared moskowitz, elon musk, vivek ramaswamy
404
2024-54-05
Thursday, 05 December 2024 03:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved