Sen. Ernst Asks DOD to Audit Contractor With China Ties

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, said the Department of Defense needs to investigate a U.S. defense contractor whose owner has extensive ties to China.

Ernst wrote a letter to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth asking the Pentagon to audit S&L Aerospace Metals LLC, which has secured $60 million in defense contracts for fighter jets, attack helicopters, and guided missile launcher parts over the last 20-plus years.

Jerry Wang is the New York-based CEO of the company and is a member of the Chinese United Front Work Department, serving as director of the Chinese Overseas Friendship Association, Ernst wrote.

"Wang attended multiple COFA events, including a conference where he applauded Chinese dictator Xi Jinping," Ernst said.

Ernst said she is concerned the Chinese Communist Party could exploit Wang's position to access sensitive or classified national security information.

A 2024 report by Govini, a government data analysis company, said the military relied on more than 100 Chinese suppliers to source critical technology components, Ernst said.

"American taxpayer dollars dedicated to our national defense should not be enriching our foreign adversaries," said Ernst, noting she had been working to address this for years. "As the Trump administration seeks to eliminate waste, fraud, and abuse in the Department of Defense, I would like to ask the Department to audit S&L and, if necessary, suspend or cancel all contracts with the company."

An S&L spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation that Wang has not belonged to any organizations serving the Chinese Communist Party or the United Front Work Department. Wang's attorney told the Daily Caller that his client had no ties to foreign political entities.