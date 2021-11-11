×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: documents

US Appeals Court Halts Release of Trump Documents to House Riot Probe

US Appeals Court Halts Release of Trump Documents to House Riot Probe
(Getty)

Thursday, 11 November 2021 04:06 PM

A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the release of records sought by a U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot as the court considers an emergency request by former President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Thursday granted an administrative stay sought by Trump. The stay is intended to give the court time to consider Trump’s arguments against release of the documents, otherwise scheduled for Friday without a court order.

The appeals court set arguments in the case for Nov. 30.

The House is seeking Trump’s call logs, draft speeches and other documents related to Jan. 6, when rioters breached the Capitol to try to stop the certification of his loss to President Joe Biden.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
A U.S. appeals court on Thursday put on hold a lower court ruling allowing congressional investigators to obtain former President Donald Trump's White House records relating to the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.Trump's lawyers had asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
documents
125
2021-06-11
Thursday, 11 November 2021 04:06 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved