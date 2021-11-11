US Appeals Court Halts Release of Trump Documents to House Riot Probe

A federal appeals court has temporarily blocked the release of records sought by a U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot as the court considers an emergency request by former President Donald Trump.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit on Thursday granted an administrative stay sought by Trump. The stay is intended to give the court time to consider Trump’s arguments against release of the documents, otherwise scheduled for Friday without a court order.

The appeals court set arguments in the case for Nov. 30.

The House is seeking Trump’s call logs, draft speeches and other documents related to Jan. 6, when rioters breached the Capitol to try to stop the certification of his loss to President Joe Biden.