WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: doctor oz | medicaid | medicare | trump

Senate Confirms Trump's Medicare/Medicaid Nominee Mehmet Oz

Senate Confirms Trump's Medicare/Medicaid Nominee Mehmet Oz

Thursday, 03 April 2025 05:54 PM EDT

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate voted on Thursday 53-45 along party lines to confirm Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity physician nominated by President Donald Trump, to oversee government health insurance programs Medicare and Medicaid.

As administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Oz, who has never held public office, will oversee a wide-reaching agency with annual spending of $2.6 trillion that oversees health insurance for more than half of Americans.

He would head Medicare, the federal health insurance program for people aged 65 or older or who have disabilities, oversee Medicaid, the state-based health insurance program for low-income people, and the Children's Health Insurance Program, known as CHIP, for low-income children and pregnant women.

He would also run the main program for income-based government-subsidized health insurance under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Collectively these programs provide coverage for almost 172 million people, government data shows.

He could be tasked with overseeing significant cuts to Medicaid as Republicans say they hope to cut federal spending in the program. Republicans in the House of Representatives demand $880 billion in Medicaid savings, which they argue could be achieved by rooting out fraud and abuse. Democrats argue it will result in benefit cuts.

Oz, 64, gained national prominence as a cardiothoracic surgeon and television personality, hosting "The Dr. Oz Show" for over a decade.

Republicans control the Senate and have been largely supportive of Oz, who in 2022 ran with Trump's endorsement as the Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania and lost. Republicans have backed nearly all Trump's nominees.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate voted on Thursday 53-45 along party lines to confirm Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity physician nominated by President Donald Trump, to oversee government health insurance programs Medicare and Medicaid.As Administrator for the Centers for...
doctor oz, medicaid, medicare, trump
259
2025-54-03
Thursday, 03 April 2025 05:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved