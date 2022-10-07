Hayek: Women Will Rightfully Reject Left's Anti-Woman Agenda

At a recent event, a local media reporter asked gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake her stance on abortion — a purportedly "taboo" topic for conservatives since the reversal, by the U.S. Supreme Court, of Roe v. Wade, 410 U.S. 113 (1973) with its decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

Kari’s response was quick, "Let me tell you where Katie Hobb stands. She supports abortion up until birth and after birth. She supports if a baby survives a botched abortion, that the baby die on a cold metal tray."

Kari Lake isn’t wrong. Late-term taxpayer-funded abortion — carried out when a baby can feel pain and distress — is championed by the radical left.

They push on-demand abortions rather than innovative solutions that support women in fulfilling their greatest potential as mothers, or providing the necessary support to pursue options such as adoption or foster care.

These lawmakers, as well as celebrities, advocate for abortion on demand and perpetuate the notion that women cannot fulfill their professional aspirations if they allow motherhood to get in the way.

Growing up, my generation was taught that women were meant to shatter glass ceilings, to "lean in" and take their seat at the table.

Women can have it all!

But today, we are experiencing a different kind of reality where the strong, pro-woman movement is under attack. As a woman, the unique qualities contributing to and perpetuating life are being stripped away.

As a parent, it's a fight to protect our children physically and figuratively.

The Biden administration, which has been empowered by the radical left, has waged war on women and families.

As a millennial mom of five young children — four girls and one boy — let me share with you exactly what this means:

My daughters might have to compete physically against biological males.

If you are uncomfortable with that insane possibility, you will be labeled a bigot by the radical left. But it’s bigger than this. It’s the invasion of a woman’s — or a girl’s — privacy in restrooms, locker rooms, classrooms, and beyond.

Our children are being sexualized in the classroom with an agenda created by the national teachers’ unions and reinforced by extreme-left school board members.

This includes being exposed to transgender literature and a radical agenda, to secretly transition children without the parent’s knowledge or consent.

As parents demand answers from these school boards, they along with the national teachers’ union label parents "domestic terrorists."

It’s frightening what a self-assured, narcissistic political movement can do.

For a movement long focused on gender, the left now refuses to acknowledge what a woman even is.

On the second day of her confirmation hearings, U.S. Supreme Court Justice-nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson repeatedly declined to offer a definition of "woman."

Instead, our special, God-given identity is reduced to terms like "chest feeders" and "birthing persons."

It's almost as though the radical left prefers to strip away the dignity of life and the beauty of feminism in an attempt to devalue life itself.

It’s tough enough now for American women.

In recent months, the cost of living has increased by more than 30%.

Imagine single mothers out there; what opportunities are they able to pursue?

Who in Washington, D.C., looks out for them?!

With respectg to the formula crisis, instead of finding a solution, the Biden administration told moms to "call your pediatrician."

Yet, the Biden administration prioritized formula to be sent to the border.

Crime rates are skyrocketing, and the left is making petty theft immune from prosecution.

Giant corporations aren’t feeling that hit; make no mistake — this is a directed attack on small businesses, of which 12 million are women-owned.

Fentanyl is flooding through our borders and is now the leading cause of death among young Americans, harming American families.

According to the America First Policy Institute, annual drug overdoses topped 100,000 for the first time last year.

It’s quite simple, President Biden and the radical left have warped The American Dream into this country’s nightmare.

Americans need to demand answers:

Is it OK to sexualize children? Is it OK to allow abortion in the 7th, 8th, or even 9th month when a baby can experience pain and distress? Is it OK to keep our borders open, allowing human trafficking and drugs to flow into our neighborhoods? Is it OK for our communities to be terrorized because many on the left want to defund law enforcement?

Women will define the future of our country.

We deserve respect and acknowledgment that who we are matters and is valued.

But we also deserve answers, and it is our responsibility to ensure we support leaders who honor women, families, and children. Demanding answers and enforcing accountability is how we save America.

Ashley Hayek is Chief Engagement Officer at the America First Policy Institute. She previously served as National Coalitions Director for Trump-Pence 2020 and has 15 years’ experience in political, non-profit, and organizational strategy and consulting.