RNC's McDaniel: DNC Abandoning Millions of Voters

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Saturday said the Democratic Party has caused chaos by reordering its 2024 presidential primary.

"The RNC unanimously passed its rules over a year ago and solidified the traditional nominating process the American people know and understand," McDaniel said in a statement.

"The DNC has decided to break a half-century precedent and cause chaos by altering their primary process, and ultimately abandoning millions of Americans in Iowa and New Hampshire."

The Democratic Party earlier Saturday approved replacing Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot as part of a major shake-up meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to its base of support.

The DNC's move to spike the New Hampshire primary, according to The Boston Globe, may have made it easier for President Joe Biden to avoid a primary challenger since the state, which holds one of the first primaries for presidential elections, does not support him.

Biden is expected to formally announce his reelection campaign soon, and he has been a major supporter of the new plan.

The president wrote the DNC rules committee in December, saying, "We must ensure that voters of color have a voice in choosing our nominee much earlier in the process and throughout the entire early window."

That committee approved the new lineup, setting up Saturday’s vote.

Under the reconfigured schedule, South Carolina will hold its primary on February 3, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada three days later. Nevada will also transition from a caucus to a primary.