DNC Chair Jaime Harrison Won't Seek Renomination

Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison is not expected to seek renomination when the party holds a leadership vote early next year, according to two sources.

Harrison, who came under criticism for his strong backing to keep Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential race, signaled his plans to leave the position before Tuesday's disappointing results for Democrats, the sources said.

Harrison is expected to hold an all-staff meeting on Wednesday to discuss the results and why they fell short of his public expectations and also to discuss a potential timeline for a leadership vote, which is expected to come before April.

Harrison did not respond to request for comment.