DNC Backs Newsom's California Redistricting Plan

The Democratic National Committee has formally aligned with California Gov. Gavin Newsom's proposal to change the boundaries of the state's congressional districts.

Newsom introduced the plan in mid-August, describing it as a direct response to the Republican redistricting plan in Texas. Soon after, the DNC announced its endorsement.

According to Politico, the Democratic Party has begun focusing on Latino voters, a group that leaned more Republican in the last presidential election. The DNC has launched a bilingual organizing program to encourage support for Proposition 50, the ballot measure tied to the redistricting plan.

The effort involves about 41,000 volunteers making calls, sending texts, and canvassing in both English and Spanish. Digital advertising aimed at Latino communities across California is also expected to be released within days.

While described as a relatively limited campaign, the new push represents the DNC's first direct involvement in Newsom's proposal, arriving less than two months before the November vote. The California Democratic Party has already provided organizational and fundraising support, and House Democrats' largest super PAC has invested heavily in the measure.

"California is home to the most Latino voters in the country, and too often, this core group gets ignored," DNC Chair Ken Martin said in a statement. "It's our job to make sure every Californian knows that this is a chance to even out the playing field after Trump and his Republican allies tried to reshape congressional maps to avoid accountability for their policies."

Democrats faced setbacks in last year's elections, partly due to Republican gains among Latino voters. GOP leaders in California hope to build on those gains to oppose the new maps.

At the same time, some analysts note that Latino support for Republicans has softened in the past year, particularly after high-profile immigration enforcement actions in California and other states.