Trump: Biden Might Take US to Point of No Return

Former President Donald Trump predicts President Joe Biden will go down as the worst president in history, a divisive figure who is threatening our freedoms and imposing socialist ideology on our economy.

"This country has tremendous potential, tremendous, but we're giving it away, and there'll be a point where the country can't come back, and we can never allow that point to be reached," Trump told Fox News' "Life, Liberty & Levin" on Saturday night, pitching his new book "Our Journey Together," which sold out 100,000 copies already on its first printing.

Even former President Barack Obama agrees, Trump added to host Mark Levin.

"If you look, President Obama was very divisive, but people were more quiet about it. They didn't want to insult him, but he was very divisive," Trump said. "But the Biden administration is far worse. In fact, I noticed the other day where Obama said 'this is very dangerous'; all of these – you know, what they've done. It's too much for him."

Obama advisers are even warning the Biden administration about inflation spiraling out of control.

"His top economic people are looking at this inflation, and they're seeing these bills that are being passed for trillions and trillions of dollars where it's like throwing money out the window," Trump said, a reference to Obama Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers warns.

"These are Obama people telling Biden people 'you can't do this,' but they push forward anyway," Trump added.

Trump trolled Biden on his calls for equity, noting there is nothing equitable about the complicit media covering for his campaign, election, and administration.

"We have to get back to borders; we have to get back to free enterprise, and we need a press that's fair and equal and we don't have it," Trump said. "What's happened with Big Tech is a disgrace. It's just an absolute disgrace."

Trump did not weigh in on his long-anticipated 2024 campaign announcement, but he noted Biden's failures are setting up a potential run for the White House again.

"So we have things to do, but it's going to happen," Trump said on defeating Democrats and getting Biden out of the White House.

"I believe we have the people on our side. I really do. I think we have a large majority."

Trump hailed Virginia Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin's victory, who defeated a longtime Clinton confidant Terry McAuliffe.

"The MAGA people came out in a force far greater than anybody thought possible," Trump said noting Youngkin did not have him hold campaign rallies for him, but the Trump supporters were still prominent in winning the race.

Ultimately, Democrats are not opposing Republican politics as much as Americans' will, according to Trump.

"Who wouldn't want voter ID, as an example?" Trump said. "Who wouldn't want a strong military, or a border? Who wants to have millions of people flowing into our country?

"If you did a sample of 1,000 people, typical, good, American people that love our country, they can't believe what they're witnessing at the border, and some of the people are really bad."

Democrats are going to be unwound by their own politics and Biden's failures, Trump concluded.

"I think you're going to see a big, big victory for Republicans in the midterms," he said. "I think it's going to be very hard for them to come back that fast."