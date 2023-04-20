N.C. Democrat Bill Urges Disney to Move Out of Fla.

Amid Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis digging in against Disney's reluctance to give up its self-governance deal with the state, a North Carolina state Democrat is urging the theme park to pick up and move to North Carolina.

"Along with my colleagues, I've introduced SB 594, Mickey's Freedom Restoration Act," North Carolina state Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Guilford, tweeted Wednesday. "North Carolina is a great place to do business. Politicians who put their economy at risk to boost their own political ambitions are a liability."

Garrett denounced Florida's Republican-led move to stop sexualization and gender dysphoria indoctrination in Florida schools with its Parental Rights in Education Act.

"Our state learned this lesson the hard way, when HB 2 passed, other states capitalized on our disgraceful misstep," Garrett added in a tweet. "I welcome the @WaltDisneyCo, and all other businesses seeking refuge from the culture war madness gripping the state of Florida."

Picking up and moving a theme park is a tall order, and the bill merely searches for a plot of land Disney could use for a new home.

"Our bill forms a commission to identify ideal locations across North Carolina suitable for family theme parks," Garrett added in a tweet. "Additionally, SB 594 instructs the commission to determine infrastructure investments required, and tax incentives needed to incentivize relocation."

The bill would put the funding and law into play July 1, and the exploratory actions would cost the state $750,000.

Former President Donald Trump has also weighed in on DeSantis, his chief 2024 GOP presidential primary rival, and Disney, saying DeSantis lost Round 1.

"DeSanctus is being absolutely destroyed by Disney," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday. "His original P.R. plan fizzled, so now he's going back with a new one in order to save face.

"Disney's next move will be the announcement that no more money will be invested in Florida because of the governor. In fact, they could even announce a slow withdrawal or sale of certain properties, or the whole thing. Watch! That would be a killer. In the meantime, this is all so unnecessary, a political stunt! Ron should work on the squatter mess!"