×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: disaster | funding | bill | debt | ceiling

GOP Sen. Kennedy Likely to Vote on Raising Debt Ceiling

GOP Sen. Kennedy Likely to Vote on Raising Debt Ceiling
Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 20 September 2021 10:28 PM

Louisana GOP Sen. John Kennedy, whose state was hit by Hurricane Ida, says he would "probably" vote for a bill to raise the debt ceiling because it would include funding for disaster relief.

According to The Hill, Kennedy said he would otherwise not vote to raise the debt ceiling but would do so if the legislation included language to provide disaster relief.

"I want to see what they come up with, but if it's fair, I'll probably vote yes — but reluctantly," Kennedy said last week.

The senator added that he doesn't believe Senate Democrats will get the ten votes from Republicans to raise the debt limit.

"I don't think they're going to get ten Republican votes, and I've told the White House that," Kennedy said. "If they insist on doing it, it tells me they're not really interested in providing disaster relief."

Kennedy also described Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as a stubborn "Missouri Mule" when it comes to not raising the debt ceiling.

"Sen. McConnell rarely ever asks us to vote in a particular way, but on this one, he's made his wishes known, and I don't think he's bluffing," Kennedy added. "He's like that Missouri mule on this one, just sitting down in the mud and not budging, and I don't think there will be 10 votes to pass the [funding bill]."

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Louisana Sen. John Kennedy, whose state was hit by Hurricane Ida, says he would "probably" vote for a bill to raise the debt ceiling because it would include funding for disaster relief.
disaster, funding, bill, debt, ceiling
225
2021-28-20
Monday, 20 September 2021 10:28 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App