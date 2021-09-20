GOP Sen. Kennedy Likely to Vote on Raising Debt Ceiling

Louisana GOP Sen. John Kennedy, whose state was hit by Hurricane Ida, says he would "probably" vote for a bill to raise the debt ceiling because it would include funding for disaster relief.

According to The Hill, Kennedy said he would otherwise not vote to raise the debt ceiling but would do so if the legislation included language to provide disaster relief.

"I want to see what they come up with, but if it's fair, I'll probably vote yes — but reluctantly," Kennedy said last week.

The senator added that he doesn't believe Senate Democrats will get the ten votes from Republicans to raise the debt limit.

"I don't think they're going to get ten Republican votes, and I've told the White House that," Kennedy said. "If they insist on doing it, it tells me they're not really interested in providing disaster relief."

Kennedy also described Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as a stubborn "Missouri Mule" when it comes to not raising the debt ceiling.

"Sen. McConnell rarely ever asks us to vote in a particular way, but on this one, he's made his wishes known, and I don't think he's bluffing," Kennedy added. "He's like that Missouri mule on this one, just sitting down in the mud and not budging, and I don't think there will be 10 votes to pass the [funding bill]."