Sen. Mike Lee: I've Got Many Questions About DirecTV's 'Sketchy' Newsmax Cancellation

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, stirred up debate when he tweeted on Thursday that he wants answers about DirecTV's cancellation of Newsmax on its platform.

"This is sketchy, and I've got questions. Newsmax — the '4th highest-rated cable news channel in the nation, a top 20 cable news channel overall, and watched by 25 million Americans on cable' — was just canceled by DirecTV ... 'as a "cost-cutting" measure,'" Lee began a Twitter thread quoting from Newsmax's own story on the issue.

DirecTV said it was taking the step as a cost-cutting measure — a similar claim made after it deplatformed OAN last year.



DirecTV continues to carry 22 liberal news channels, many with low ratings and all get paid hefty license fees.

Newsmax was seeking a small fee, as the nation's fourth highest-rated cable news channel.

Lee also noted that DirecTV also said it "would never pay Newsmax a cable license fee."

Lee then retweeted Richard Grenell, a Newsmax contributor who served in multiple roles in the Trump administration and as U.N. spokesperson for President George W. Bush.

"Whoa! @att and @directv deplatforming Newsmax, and refusing to pay a conservative while paying all 22 liberal news channels!?!" Grenell tweeted. "The House must act. Unacceptable."

AT&T owns 75% of DirecTV and multiple conservative leaders have called for boycotts against DirecTV and AT&T.

"I tend to agree with @RichardGrenell," Lee said. "— unless there's something I'm missing here, this is simply unacceptable."

Why would a large carrier cancel a channel with such a large following, while keeping countless other, less-popular (but also less-conservative) news and information channels? Lee asked. Wouldn't it be concerned about losing customers for such a move?

"Sometimes one can expect such behavior from (1) a monopolist, or (2) one who is otherwise insulated from competition by regulatory barriers to entry, or in some cases by means of a collusive arrangement with competitors," he said. "Could any of those things be at play here?"

At best, he said, the move is a "disrespectful poke in the eye" to DirecTV subscribers who watch Newsmax and who are "apparently in much larger numbers than those watching many liberal channels still carried by DIRECTV."

At worst, he said, it could be the product of "collusive agreements not to compete in this space."

Twitter was full of back-and-forth either agreeing with Lee to cut the signal or questioning Lee on why he was "against capitalism."

Mendi Brunson, who describes herself as an editor and "old-school journalist" seemed in for the boycott, tweeting: "Well, I know how to cut costs out of my budget, too."

But Twitter user Clair Ellis fired off a charge that Lee was being inconsistent, saying: "It's a switch for a Senator to lobby one corporation on behalf of another corporation."

Not so, Lee replied:

"As the ranking Republican on the Senate Antitrust Subcommittee, I need answers to serious questions regarding potentially anticompetitive behavior — just as I have been seeking answers from Ticketmaster this week."

