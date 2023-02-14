Biden FCC Nominee: Agency Should Probe DirecTV's 'Deplatforming of Newsmax'

Gigi Sohn, President Joe Biden's nominee for a spot on the Federal Trade Commission, said Tuesday that the agency ought to investigate DirecTV's "deplatforming of Newsmax."

The onetime Ford Foundation employee and counselor to FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler made the comments during a hearing on her nomination before the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee.

"I don't know why DirecTV deplatformed them," Sohn said. She was referring to decisions by AT&T DirecTV to stop broadcasting Newsmax and One America News Network.

Sohn also referred to a recent push from top Republicans, from former President Donald Trump to Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, to investigate the matter.

"I spilled blood trying to get them on platforms — the predecessor to OAN called Wealth TV but also Newsmax — I'm very troubled by that," she continued. "But I fear there may be some competitive issues at play. I don't know the actual facts, but I think it's something the FCC should investigate."

Sohn floated the possibility that the satellite provider's move to drop Newsmax -- even as it allowed dozens of less-successful, left-leaning news networks to continue opn its platform -- could have been motivated by questionable bundling practices by larger programmers.

She also suggested that most-favored-nation clauses, which prevent sellers from selling products to the buyer's competitors for a lower price, could have played a role in the ultimate decision.

Comcast notably defended so-called MFN clauses in a 2016 filing while under scrutiny from the FCC. At the time, the company argued that MFNs help ensure operators are not "shut out" from better deals that might emerge after they enter licensing deals.

"So, I think this is an opportunity, the deplatforming of Newsmax, to look at some of the practices around bundling and most-favored-nation clauses," Sohn stated.

The nominee's comments arrived in the midst of Republican senators grilling Sohn pver her past work with various nonprofits, including one that was ordered to shut down after four broadcast networks filed a copyright infringement lawsuit.

