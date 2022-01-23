Dick Morris: GOP Can Double Its Percentage of Black Voters

The Republican Party has the ability to double its percentage of Black support in the upcoming election because voters are dissatisfied with Democrats, Dick Morris said Sunday during a radio appearance on "The Cats Roundtable" radio show on WABC 770.

Although "older Black voters are still loyal to the Democrats," a survey Morris conducted with pollster John McLaughlin among 1,000 Black voters revealed that the ones in the community who are employed and under the age of 55, who are the majority, "are increasingly disaffected from the Democrats," with "almost two-thirds saying they felt taken for granted" by them.

Morris, the former presidential adviser and political strategist, stressed that "the narrative of the Democrats is wearing thin with the Black community, particularly with younger voters."

He also emphasized that the purpose of the poll was "to find out what it is that would make them switch to the Republican Party [and] what we found is that the Republican Party is about to double its vote share among Black voters. It has been creeping up over the years… In 2012, 5% voted Republican. In 2016, 9% did. And in 2020,15% did. Now it looks like as many as 25% to 30% of Black voters may be ready to vote Republican."

Morris said that perhaps the harshest criticism of the Democratic Party among the Black community was revealed when the poll asked, "Do you agree or disagree that the Democrats want African-Americans to be poor, united as a block, and dependent on government programs so that they can use them to win elections? 48% agreed. 52% disagreed."

Morris said that another key change in the thinking of the community was that "the Black community has shifted its focus from politics to economics and upward advancement… that the way to move ahead is through individual education, entrepreneurial spirit and skill. If you have that stuff, you don’t need politics, you don’t need political advantage."

He also said Democrats are blocking changes that Blacks want, citing that 70% of the community say they would like their children to go to charter schools if they could, a policy opposed by Democrats.

He added that when asked, "Do you think if the government was tougher on crime would it, on balance, hurt or help the Black community, by 56% to 44% they said it would be helpful."

Morris stressed that there are large discrepancies between what the "Black leadership says and what the Black electorate feels. And because of those discrepancies, I believe the Republican Party can begin to win close to a quarter of the Black vote in the coming election."