Dick Morris to Newsmax: Trump Will Be Indicted Over Records

Political strategist Dick Morris, author of "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," predicted on Newsmax's "John Bachman Now" that former President Donald Trump will be indicted on a "technical violation" of the National Archives and Records law.

"The archivist apparently cares whether the archives gather dust in the basement of Trump's house or the archives place, but they're still going to use any excuse they can to try to knock him out of the race," said Morris. "I don't think that will knock him out. It does not legally preclude him from running, but they can get a D.C. grand jury stacked with Democrats to indict [anyone] for anything."

The Democrats, he added, "need to knock Trump out and they will do anything they can."

And the raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, he added, "was just a brazen example of that, as they clearly see this as a zero-sum game."

Meanwhile, Morris said he anticipated, in his book, the additional hiring of IRS agents planned through the administration's Inflation Reduction Act. Still, he also believes that if the Republicans take the House and Senate this fall, they'll delete the money for the agents in the appropriations bill for 2023-24.

"Deleting the money for the extra IRS agents means they'd have to be fired or not hired, and couldn't be paid for the second year," he said. "This year they have the votes, but next year they won't. Biden would, of course, veto the appropriation without that allocation in it. And the Republicans should refuse to pass a new appropriation bill without the IRS agents."

If the funding isn't removed, that could trigger a government shutdown, but Morris warned that the Republicans have lost the last four out of five such recent battles because their messages were unclear.

"If the issue is sending 80,000 people to harass us, search, tap our phones, examine our financial records and ultimately try to intimidate us, I think people will oppose that," said Morris, adding that "everybody realizes" that when the administration says the agents' focus won't be on people making less than $400,000 a year, "that's like a limbo bar."

"He keeps going down and down and eventually, it will affect everybody," said Morris.

