Dick Morris to Newsmax: Left Is Trying to Cut Off Access to Trump

(Newsmax/"The Chris Salcedo Show")

By    |   Friday, 27 January 2023 06:11 PM EST

Political adviser and author Dick Morris told Newsmax on Friday that DirecTV's removal of the conservative network is part of a left-wing strategy to deny the public access to President Donald Trump as the 2024 presidential race begins to heat up.

"The only network that covers Trump rallies and speeches live, like the ones he's going to give tomorrow, is Newsmax, and they're trying to cut that off completely," Morris told "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Morris, a former presidential adviser to Trump and Bill Clinton whose latest book is "The Return: Trump's Big 2024 Comeback," said it's no coincidence DirecTV, which is owned by AT&T, deplatformed Newsmax now because Trump is ahead in pretty much every poll regarding the 2024 presidential election.

"This comes at a time when Trump is surging in the polls," Morris said. "He's now 13 points ahead of [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis in a two-way race [for the Republican nomination], he's 11 points ahead of the whole field for the nomination and he's five ahead of [President Joe] Biden.

"[The left is] freaking out. The way they're doing it is by cutting off Donald Trump's access to the electorate. They're doing that by trying to slice Newsmax, and we just can't let them get away with this."

Morris suggested the best way to send a message is not to protest the companies, but to cancel any services with AT&T and DirecTV and to "use somebody that believes in free speech."

Actions to Take Now

1. DirecTV customers: Call them toll free at 877-763-9762 and demand they bring NEWSMAX back on air. President Trump urges you CANCEL!

  • Important: If DirecTV tells you we're still negotiating, that is a lie! They have told NEWSMAX we will never be on a regular cable channel. DirecTV also replaced NEWSMAX with a channel that has no news and no ratings. Also, NEWSMAX's livestream is ending soon on other platforms, so unless you get it on DirecTV you will have to cancel their service.

2. AT&T customers: Call toll free at 888-855-2338, for any of their cellphones, wireless products, or services, and demand they end their censorship of NEWSMAX. President Trump has urged you to cancel their services.

3. Call your congressman or senator at 202-224-3121 and demand they stop AT&T/DirecTV's censorship of NEWSMAX — ask them to give you a date on the hearings!

4. Go to our online petition and get more info at: iWantNewsmax.com.

