Dick Cheney 'Deeply Disappointed' in GOP Leadership

Former Vice President Dick Cheney said on Thursday that he's "deeply disappointed we don't have better leadership in the Republican Party to restore the Constitution," while visiting the U.S. Capitol on the first anniversary of the violent attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

"It's an important historical event," he told ABC News while standing near the House floor, referring to the anniversary of the riot. "You can't overestimate how important it is."

Dick added, "I'm deeply disappointed we don't have better leadership in the Republican Party to restore the Constitution."

However, he did say that his daughter, Wyoming Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, is one exception.

As a former member of Congress, Dick Cheney has lifetime privileges to the House floor, and he observed a moment of silence with his daughter on Thursday.

He told ABC News as he left the House chamber that he's "very proud of Liz," when asked for a comment.

"It's great coming back," he told reporters. "Liz is doing a hell of a job. I'm here to support her."

When asked about how Republican leaders handled the anniversary, Dick said, "Well, it's not a leadership that resembles any of the folks that I knew when I was here for 10 years — dramatically."

Liz added that it's "very concerning," and said, "I think a party that is in thrall to a cult personality is a party that is dangerous to the country, and I think we clearly have got to get to a place we are we are focused on substance and on issues."