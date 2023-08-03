Feinstein Cedes Power of Attorney, Clings to Senate Seat

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., has ceded power of attorney to her daughter, The New York Times reported Thursday, but the ailing 90-year-old continues to resist calls to resign her Senate seat despite her cognitive decline.

Just last week, Feinstein began to read prepared remarks during a Senate Appropriations Committee markup of bills before fellow Democrat and committee chair Patty Murray, D-Wash., whispered for her to just say "aye."

But, according to The New York Times, Feinstein apparently knows she's unable to handle her own personal affairs.

Katherine Feinstein, 66, who has filed two lawsuits on her mother's behalf to gain access to the estate of her mother's late husband, Richard Blum, is now handling the entirety of Dianne Feinstein's legal affairs, per the report.

At issue with Blum's estate, Katherine Feinstein's lawsuit states, is that two business associates of Blum's were improperly appointed as trustees and have not disbursed monies to help Dianne Feinstein's mounting medical bills. Dianne Feinstein is the sole beneficiary as long as she lives. Further, Katherine Feinstein seeks to sell a beach house owned by Blum to help pay medical bills.

At issues on Capitol Hill, Feinstein missed several months with a case of shingles and requires constant help from a group of aides amid polls — this one of Californians — and calls from her own party to resign.

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., called on Feinstein to resign in May, saying her struggles are "painful to watch."