Dem Sen. Feinstein, 89, Says She Won't Retire Before 2024

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., indicated Monday she has no intentions of prematurely exiting the upper chamber before the end of her term in 2024, the Los Angeles Times reported.

"Yes, absolutely," the 89-year-old Democrat said when asked if she would stay in office. "There's still two years, you know. A lot can happen in two years."

In addition, Feinstein said a decision on whether to run for a sixth consecutive full term would likely come by Spring 2023. A spokesman later confirmed the senior senator's plans to the Times.

The news comes amid questions surrounding Feinstein's physical health, with one anonymous lawmaker telling the San Francisco Chronicle they are seriously concerned about the senator's memory capabilities.

"I have worked with her for a long time and long enough to know what she was like just a few years ago: always in command, always in charge, on top of the details," the source said, adding "All of that is gone.

"She was an intellectual and political force not that long ago, and that's why my encounter with her was so jarring. Because there was just no trace of that."

With those factors in mind, top California Democrats are reportedly planning to enter the state's 2024 Senate race, including Reps. Barbara Lee, Katie Porter, and Ro Khanna, according to Politico.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who recently lost a leadership contest to Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., has publicly expressed interest in running for the Senate position if Feinstein retires.

"I did consider a role in leadership in the House, but I was persuaded by many of my colleagues to consider running for the Senate if Sen. Feinstein decides not to run for reelection in two years, so I am exploring it," Schiff informed NBC's KNBC 4.