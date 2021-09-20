×
Tags: Donald Trump | diana harshbarger | endorsement | tennessee | gop

Trump Endorses 'Unapologetic Conservative' Rep. Diana Harshbarger

donald trump points at crowd
Former President Donald Trump (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

By    |   Monday, 20 September 2021 12:29 PM

A rising member of the 2021 House GOP freshman class, Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., has earned the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.

Trump wrote in a statement Sunday from his Save America PAC:

"Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger is doing a fantastic job as the congresswoman from Tennessee's 1st Congressional District. She is a tireless advocate for the people of Tennessee, and she fights in Congress for strong borders, secure elections, the Second Amendment, and our incredible vets and military.
"As she often says, she is an 'unapologetic conservative Trump Republican,' and she will always put America First. Diana has my complete and total endorsement!"

Harshbarger was not in Congress while Trump was in office, but she did vote against impeachment of the former president after he left office on the allegation of "incitement of insurrection."

Also, amid the chaotic withdrawal of Afghanistan this August, Harshbarger supported the impeachment of the sitting Democrat President Joe Biden via a tweet. That tweet came just hours after an ISIS-K suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport gates left 13 U.S. service members dead.

