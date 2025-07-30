Family Mulls Legal Action After DHS Uses Kinkade Painting

The family of Thomas Kinkade is considering legal action against the Trump administration after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) used a painting by the late American artist to push what the family says is a message of "xenophobia."

Entitled "Morning Pledge," the painting depicts two children walking to school in small-town America as several students gather around a flagpole in the schoolyard to raise the American flag.

DHS posted an image of the painting on social media on July 1 and captioned it, "Protect the Homeland."

"The use of his artwork was unauthorized, and we have requested that DHS remove the post, and we are consulting with our counsel on our options," a statement posted to the Kinkade Family Foundation website said.

The DHS's X account has frequently highlighted the administration's immigration enforcement crackdown and mass deportation operation and has referred to illegal immigrants as violent "criminals and predators."

The family of the self-described "Painter of Light" said it objects to Kinkade's legacy being associated with the DHS' anti-immigrant message.

"At The Kinkade Family Foundation, we strongly condemn the sentiment expressed in the post and the deplorable actions that DHS continues to carry out," the statement continued. "Like many of you, we were deeply troubled to see this image used to promote division and xenophobia associated with the ideals of DHS, as this is antithetical to our mission. We stand firmly with our communities who have been threatened and targeted by DHS, especially our immigrant, BIPOC, undocumented, LGBTQ+, and disabled relatives and neighbors."

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at DHS, told The Washington Post that the agency spotlights artwork that "celebrates America's heritage and history."

"If the media needs a history lesson on the brave men and women who blazed the trails and forged this republic from the sweat of their brow, we are happy to send them a history textbook," McLaughlin said in the statement. "This administration is unapologetically proud of American history and American heritage."

Kinkade died in 2012 at the age of 54.