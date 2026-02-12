Senate Blocks DHS Funding, Raising Odds of Shutdown

The U.S. Senate on Thursday blocked legislation that would fund the Department of Homeland Security past a Friday deadline as Democrats pressed to rein in the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

The 52-47 vote, short of the 60 votes needed to advance the bill, raises the likelihood the embattled agency could face a shutdown if funding expires on Saturday, though any real-world impact could be minimal.

Democrats said they would not support funding the agency unless Republicans agree to reforms that would rein in immigration agents. The department faces a widespread public backlash after agents killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis last month.