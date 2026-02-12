WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: dhs | senate | ice | immigration enforcement | shutdown | minnesota

Senate Blocks DHS Funding, Raising Odds of Shutdown

Thursday, 12 February 2026 02:29 PM EST

The U.S. Senate on Thursday blocked legislation that would fund the Department of Homeland Security past a Friday deadline as Democrats pressed to rein in the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

The 52-47 vote, short of the 60 votes needed to advance the bill, raises the likelihood the embattled agency could face a shutdown if funding expires on Saturday, though any real-world impact could be minimal.

Democrats said they would not support funding the agency unless Republicans agree to reforms that would rein in immigration agents. The department faces a widespread public backlash after agents killed two U.S. citizens in Minneapolis last month.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The U.S. Senate on Thursday blocked legislation that would fund the Department of Homeland Security past a Friday deadline as Democrats pressed to rein in the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.
dhs, senate, ice, immigration enforcement, shutdown, minnesota
102
2026-29-12
Thursday, 12 February 2026 02:29 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved