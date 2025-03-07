Noem: DHS Identified, Will Prosecute 2 'Criminal Leakers'

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said her department has identified two employees, whom she labeled as "criminal leakers," and will refer them to the Justice Department "for felony prosecutions," The Hill reported.

Noem posted on X: "We have identified criminal leakers within @DHSgov and are preparing to refer these perpetrators to the @TheJusticeDept for felony prosecutions. These individuals face up to 10 years in federal prison. We will find and root out all leakers. They will face prison time & we will get justice for the American people."

In a short video that Noem posted with her written comments, she said the two department employees had been communicating with others about department enforcement actions that put lives at risk. The identities of the two have not been released. Noem is also holding back specifics about their actions.

The potential prosecution of the two may be connected to an incident last month where it is believed advance warning of an immigration raid hindered the enforcement effort in Colorado.

After that event, Noem posted on X: "The President was very clear: if individuals illegally dox our ICE [Immigration and Customs Enforcement] agents, they will be referred to @PamBondi and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are locking down the border and sending illegal aliens back to where they came from. We won't allow lawbreakers to stand in the way of protecting the American people."