Trump Admin Buys Fleet of Deportation Jets

The Department of Homeland Security has signed a contract of nearly $140 million to purchase six Boeing 737 planes for deportations.

DHS will shift from relying solely on charter services to operating its own aircraft after Congress approved a major funding increase for President Donald Trump's border and immigration agenda, according to The Washington Post.

Two officials familiar with the contract and records reviewed by the Post said ICE may have broader plans for the aircraft.

Congress authorized $170 billion for immigration and border operations over four years as part of the GOP tax bill, and the plane funding comes from that package.

The infusion of money is tied to the administration's effort to expand enforcement and meet its stated goal of deporting 1 million people by the end of Trump's first year in office.

Border czar Tom Homan said the administration has made more than 579,000 removals, though the government has not released confirmed totals.

DHS data shows that nearly 66,000 immigrants are in federal detention.

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said the planes would save money by allowing ICE to fly more efficient routes.

She added that the agency is delivering on what she described as a voter mandate for large-scale deportations of criminal illegal aliens.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem has said she wants ICE to have dedicated aircraft for removals.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that an earlier effort stalled in part because of aircraft condition issues.

The new contract is with Daedalus Aviation, a company formed in February 2024.

The Post reported that a Virginia corporate filing lists William Allen Walters III as president and Taundria Cappel as treasurer and chief financial officer.

Daedalus Aviation says it provides commercial and charter aviation services and tailors operations to mission needs.

Both executives are also listed in leadership roles at Salus Worldwide Solutions, which holds a separate DHS contract nearing $1 billion to support voluntary self-deportation.

That award is under litigation, claimed by detractor court filings as an unlawful and noncompetitive process.

Walters declined to comment on the 737 contract, and his lawyer did not respond to a separate inquiry.

The decision to buy aircraft raises questions about future use once Trump leaves office because ICE Air Operations has historically depended on charter companies.

Human Rights First reports that ICE conducted 1,701 deportation flights to 77 countries between Jan. 20 and Oct. 31.

The group tracks both domestic transfers and international removals and states that ICE Air Operations carried out most enforcement flights.

The most recent update from ICE posted on its website about deportation flights notes the primary focus of "removing non-U.S. citizens who are in the country illegally is a core responsibility of ICE in support of the agency's mission."