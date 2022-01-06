More Online Threats Directed at Political, Government Officials, DHS Warns

In a memo sent to lawmakers, the Department of Homeland Security said it has identified content online that ''could inspire violence, particularly by lone offenders, and could be directed against political and other government officials, including members of Congress, state and local officials, and high-profile members of political parties,'' The Hill reports.

The memo was sent by John Cohen, DHS' head of the ​​Office of Intelligence and Analysis.

One online posting refers to the Jan. 6 anniversary of the deadly Capitol attack as ''an appropriate day to conduct assassinations against named Democratic political figures, including POTUS, because of the perceived fraudulent election.''

Cohen also said an anonymously shared video claimed 93 lawmakers were involved in certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

''The video also called for the Congresspeople to be hung in front of the White House. It was posted on a forum known to host QAnon-related content and reposted by various users to multiple Telegram and web sharing blogs,'' he wrote.

''Since the original video initially surfaced online in early December, it has been viewed more [than] 60,000 times across all platforms.''

President Joe Biden on Thursday blamed former President Donald Trump for the events of Jan. 6, accusing him and his supporters of holding a ''dagger at the throat of democracy.''

Trump fired back, saying Democrats ''want to own this day of January 6th so they can stoke fears and divide America. I say, let them have it because America sees through their lies and polarizations.''

The memo obtained by the Hill says the Secret Service, U.S. Capitol Police and Washington Metropolitan Police are investigating the threats.

''We are making you aware of this information because we recognize the potential threat of violence could extend beyond the NCR [National Capital Region],'' Cohen said.