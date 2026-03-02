Cities Heighten Security Protocols Amid Internal DHS Alert

The Department of Homeland Security has warned of an elevated threat environment as law enforcement across the country stepped up patrols amid escalating U.S. military operations against Iran.

“I am in direct coordination with our federal intelligence and law enforcement partners as we continue to closely monitor and thwart any potential threats to the homeland,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem wrote Saturday on X after the department circulated a law enforcement bulletin highlighting potential lone-wolf and cyberthreats tied to the conflict.

ABC News reported Monday that DHS issued a bulletin Saturday to its law enforcement partners warning of potential lone-wolf and cyberattacks amid the ongoing strikes in Iran.

"Although a large-scale physical attack is unlikely, Iran and its proxies probably pose a persistent threat of targeted attacks in the Homeland and will almost certainly escalate retaliatory actions — or calls to action — if reports of the Ayatollah’s death are confirmed," according to the bulletin.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed during the initial wave of attacks.

"In the short-term, we are most concerned that Iran-aligned hacktivists will conduct low-level cyberattacks against U.S. networks, such as website defacements and distributed denial-of-service attacks,” the bulletin stated.

The alert was issued a day before a gunman opened fire in Austin, Texas, killing two and injuring 14 others.

Authorities are investigating whether the suspect was inspired by the military operations against Iran.

The alleged gunman, Ndiaga Diagne, 53, was fatally shot by police. He was wearing a hoodie reading "Property of Allah" over a shirt bearing an Iranian flag design during the shooting.

A Quran was reportedly found inside the SUV he drove to the scene.

The bulletin said physical attacks by individuals inspired by Iran are rare, according to ABC News reporting.

"Lone offenders in the Homeland have not historically been motivated by issues related to Iran, the IRGC, or Shia violent extremism; however, the existential threat to the Iranian regime and increased U.S. or Israeli actions could prompt some U.S.-based violent extremists or hate crime perpetrators to attack targets perceived to be Jewish, pro-Israel, or linked to the U.S. government or military," the bulletin stated.

Police departments in several major cities, including New York, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and Los Angeles, have announced stepped-up security measures in response to the heightened threat environment.

The New York City Police Department wrote Monday on X that it was "closely monitoring" the situation and that "out of an abundance of caution, we will be enhancing patrols to sensitive locations throughout the city, including diplomatic, cultural, religious, and other relevant sites."

The department said there were no known credible threats at this time.

The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington wrote Saturday on X that it was coordinating with federal partners and had adjusted its security posture as needed.

It said there were no known credible threats.

The Metro Transit Police also said it will dispatch more officers to stations throughout D.C., Maryland, and Virginia over the coming days "in response to military operations abroad."

The Los Angeles Police Department has deployed additional patrols near houses of worship, community centers, and other public gathering spaces, Mayor Karen Bass wrote Saturday on X.

Police in Philadelphia and Paterson, New Jersey, issued similar statements.

DHS has yet to issue a public National Terrorism Advisory System alert or bulletin. The NTAS bulletins replaced the color-coded Homeland Security Advisory System in 2011.

The last NTAS bulletin was issued in June 2025 following Operation Midnight Hammer, in which U.S. B-2 Spirit bombers destroyed three Iranian nuclear facilities in support of Israel’s 12-day war with the Islamic regime.

That bulletin expired Sept. 22.

Newsmax reached out to DHS for comment.