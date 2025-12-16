WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: dhs | ilhan omar | ice | todd lyons | minnesota | immigration

DHS Rebuts Rep. Omar Claim ICE Stopped Son: 'No Record'

By    |   Tuesday, 16 December 2025 01:53 PM EST

The Trump administration forcefully rebutted Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Tuesday, rejecting her office's claim that ICE officials stopped her son in an alleged act of racial profiling, the Washington Examiner reported.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons blasted Omar for her "ridiculous effort to demonize" immigration agents, stating there is "no record" ICE ever pulled over her son and that she has offered "no proof."

Omar claimed Sunday that federal immigration agents stopped her son outside a Target store Saturday and required proof of citizenship. She said he showed a U.S. passport and was released after agents verified his status.

"ICE has absolutely ZERO record of its officers or agents pulling over Congresswoman Omar's son. It speaks volumes that Congresswoman Omar is leveling this accusation with absolutely zero proof," Lyons told the Examiner.

Omar's office escalated its rhetoric Tuesday, telling the Examiner that it was "no surprise that an agency known for disappearing people also can't keep its records straight."

"The congresswoman's son and others were pulled over by ICE, racially profiled, and forced to prove their citizenship with a passport," Omar's spokeswoman wrote in an email to the outlet.

The Trump administration has significantly increased immigration enforcement activity in Minnesota under an initiative called Operation Metro Surge.

Authorities have dispatched additional ICE agents to the Minneapolis-St. Paul area in recent weeks to pursue undocumented immigrants, particularly within Somali and Latino communities.

But Lyons called the allegations of racial profiling "disgusting, reckless, and categorically false."

"A person's immigration status makes them a target for enforcement, not their skin color, race or ethnicity," Lyons told the Examiner.

Omar, a Somali American, has been the subject of federal scrutiny over immigration fraud allegations — backed by surfaced documents — that she married her brother to help him gain entry to the United States, claims she denies.

Border czar Tom Homan told Newsmax last week that "there was immigration fraud involved."

"I'm pulling the records now, pulling the files and we're looking at it," Homan said.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
The Trump administration forcefully rebutted Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., on Tuesday, rejecting her office's claim that ICE officials stopped her son in an alleged act of racial profiling, the Washington Examiner reported.
dhs, ilhan omar, ice, todd lyons, minnesota, immigration
331
2025-53-16
Tuesday, 16 December 2025 01:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved