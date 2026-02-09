Where DHS Funding Talks Stand Ahead of Friday Deadline

Funding for the Department of Homeland Security is set to lapse at week's end as Democrats in Congress and the White House remain deadlocked over immigration enforcement, raising the likelihood of at least a temporary shutdown beginning Saturday.

Republican appropriators had floated a narrower package that included modest reforms for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, including new money for body cameras and de-escalation training.

But Senate Democrats took that deal off the table after a second U.S. citizen was killed during an altercation with federal agents in Minneapolis last month.

Since then, Democrats have pushed for broader changes aimed at the conduct of immigration enforcement officers, stalling final passage.

Republicans agreed to a two-week extension to keep DHS running while lawmakers funded the rest of the federal government.

That stopgap expires Friday, and the parties remain far apart.

While Republicans say they are open to a legislative solution, they have rejected several Democrat demands — including a ban on face masks and tighter warrant requirements — as nonstarters.

If Congress can't strike a deal or pass another short-term patch, DHS would partially shut down this weekend, marking Washington's third shutdown in the past year.

ICE is expected to remain funded through money allocated under President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, but other DHS components would be hit, including the Coast Guard and the Transportation Security Administration.

Democrats made their opening offer last week, proposing new use-of-force standards and a ban on immigration enforcement at sensitive sites such as schools and churches.

Republicans, who initially sought six weeks to negotiate, argue the compressed timeline makes a full compromise unrealistic and want another temporary extension.

Negotiations are expected to intensify after Democrats sent legislative text to Republicans over the weekend, the Washington Examiner reported, citing two sources familiar with the talks.

Even under the best-case scenario, the clock is tight.

Congress often needs at least a week to send legislation to the president's desk, and it's unclear whether Republicans have the votes to move a funding extension through the Senate, where Democrats have leverage because of the 60-vote filibuster threshold.

Democrat leaders are signaling they will oppose anything short of a full-year deal negotiated with the White House.

Centrist Democrats are staying noncommittal on a short-term deal, but could support one if talks appear productive.

Some Senate Democrats have also proposed funding all of DHS except ICE — an idea Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., has reportedly begun publicly floating.

The White House, facing public backlash, has reduced its footprint in Minneapolis and is requiring body cameras for remaining officers.

Trump sent border czar Tom Homan to speak with local leaders and ended a surge to Maine after outreach from Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine.

Republicans say those moves show negotiations are in good faith.

Democrats say they are only a start and want changes codified in law.