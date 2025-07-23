DHS Outlines 5 'Worst of the Worst' in Newsmax Exclusive

While the Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are facing an "830% increase

in assaults against them," the Department of Homeland Security released an exclusive list of child pedophile and drug trafficker arrests Wednesday to Newsmax.

President Donald Trump, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, and border czar Tom Homan have targeted the "worst of the worst" first in the mass deportation force, and the DHS outlined five of its most "violent thugs" arrested to date.

"Across the country, ICE agents are targeting dangerous criminal illegal aliens and taking them off American streets," assistant DHS Secretary Tricia McLaughlin wrote in a statement to Newsmax. "Violent thugs ICE arrested include child pedophiles, drug traffickers, and robbers."

The five prominent catch and detainees outlined by DHS/ICE:

Alfredo Leon-Palma, 42, of Mexico – conviction for first-degree rape and first-degree sex offense on a child in Wake County, North Carolina.

Oscar Ramos, 42, of El Salvador – conviction for indecent liberties with child in Lexington, North Carolina.

Hugo Candido-Bolanos, 50, of El Salvador – convicted of RICO, drug trafficking, and robbery in Las Vegas.

Diego Jahir Pasos-Ruiz, 22, of Mexico – conviction for aggravated meth trafficking

in Canadian County, Oklahoma. Greg Samuel, 46, of Micronesia – convictions for aggravated assault.

"As our brave ICE law enforcement arrests the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, they are facing an 830% increase in assaults against them," McLaughlin's statement continued.

"Secretary Noem stands with ICE agents who put themselves in harm's way to protect the American people from violent illegal alien criminals."