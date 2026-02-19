DHS Denies Suspending FEMA Disaster Aid Travel

The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday denied reports that it suspended the deployment of Federal Emergency Management Agency aid workers because of the ongoing government shutdown.

Instead, DHS said it issued limited guidance restricting travel and "certain operational activities" due to the lapse in funding triggered by congressional Democrats amid a dispute over Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

"FEMA travel related to active disasters is NOT canceled and was NEVER canceled," DHS said in a statement on X.

The response follows reports from The Washington Post and Reuters claiming DHS ordered FEMA to suspend the deployment of hundreds of disaster aid workers nationwide. Both outlets cited internal messages from DHS leadership sent Tuesday night.

However, DHS maintained that while guidance was issued, disaster response operations remain ongoing.

"Due to the lapse in federal funding caused by the congressional Democrats, DHS issued guidance restricting travel and certain operational activities," the statement read.

"These limitations are not a choice but are necessary to comply with federal law. FEMA continues to coordinate closely with DHS to ensure effective disaster response under these circumstances," it continued.

The Post reported that an internal DHS email Tuesday night ordered a halt to all travel, including for disaster-related work, causing confusion as FEMA teams respond to 14 active disaster declarations tied to last month's severe winter storms.

"DHS has issued a stop-travel order for all DHS funded travel, effecting 2/18/26, for the duration of the lapse in appropriation. Currently this DOES include disaster travel," Kurt Weirich, a chief of staff at FEMA, wrote in an internal email reviewed by Reuters.

In another internal message obtained by the Post, a FEMA official stated that "ALL travel stopped" and noted that 360 personnel scheduled for trainings and other assignments were told to stand down.

By Wednesday morning, according to the Post, DHS and FEMA officials were working to clarify guidance to ensure disaster-specific workers could continue traveling.

According to DHS, FEMA remains focused on core emergency missions despite the funding lapse.

"During a funding lapse, FEMA prioritizes life safety and property protection. FEMA continues mission-essential operations for active disasters, including immediate response and critical survivor assistance. While some non-essential activities will be paused or scaled back, FEMA remains committed to supporting communities and responding to incidents like Hurricane Helene," DHS said Thursday.

"We told the @washingtonpost this but they still decided to run with this false narrative," DHS added.

The shutdown stems from Democrats' demands for new restrictions on federal immigration agents following last month's fatal shooting of protesters Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis.