DHS Citizenship Test Guide Cuts Diversity Emphasis

The Department of Homeland Security released a 2025 study guide for migrants preparing for the U.S. citizenship test, dropping references to "diversity" and the phrase "nation of immigrants," Breitbart reported.

The 88-page guide, issued by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and titled "One Nation, One People," presents national unity as a central theme. Each section promotes the idea of a single American identity, marking a shift that counters Democrat arguments that the United States is defined by global migration and competing cultural ties.

"When applicants for naturalization take the Oath of Allegiance, they make important promises of loyalty to the United States. The promises that applicants make when they become a United States citizen are to: give up loyalty to other countries ... and be loyal to the United States," the study guide reads.

"There are plenty of examples around the world of countries that have tried to be multicultural. Take Belgium, for example ... [where] they have different cultures that they don't want to subordinate to a common culture. But the American experience has been the opposite by successfully assimilating people of all kinds of cultures, races and languages [into] a common culture," Jessica Vaughan, policy director at the Center for Immigration Studies, told Breitbart.

The study guide scarcely mentions immigration, aside from a brief reference to Ellis Island. The word "immigrants" appears only a handful of times, while "citizen" and "citizenship" are cited more than 40 times, Breitbart reported.

"It sends the signal [to migrants] that our expectation, by granting the privilege of U.S. citizenship, is that they will identify as Americans and embrace our culture, norms, and values," Vaughan told Breitbart.

"Trump is trying to end that [diversity] experiment," she added.

The new test is also harder. Beginning Oct. 20, applicants will have toanswer 12 out of 20 questions correct, up from six of 10.

The current 10-question civics test is just "too easy," leaving open the potential for vulnerabilities in American immigration, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Joseph Edlow said earlier this month.

"We're looking for actual understanding and ability to read and speak and write the English language; and, frankly, this test is just too easy: 6 out of 10 questions right now is what people have to get right," Edlow said.

"The bottom line is we need a naturalization test that ensures immigrants truly understand and embrace the responsibilities of American citizenship."