Betsy DeVos: Liberal 'Wokeness' Will Keep Critical Race Theory Alive

Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said liberals will end up rebranding the critical race theory to keep it alive even if it is somehow banned.

DeVos made her comments in a column posted by Fox News on Friday.

"Because wokeness is the left’s religion, ‘banning’ critical race theory or the 1619 Project won’t fix the problem," she said. "The liberal education establishment will simply rename, rebrand, or repackage these insidious ideas to get around so-called bans."

Critical race theory is defined by the Encyclopedia Britannica as the concept in which race is a socially constructed category ingrained in American law intended to maintain social, economic, and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites. It holds that the U.S. society is inherently or systemically racist.

DeVos continued: "We must equip parents themselves with the tools to hold schools accountable for their programming decisions — to be able to see what is being taught and differentiate between activist and academically oriented schools before they have to make an enrollment decision.

"Schools, in turn, will find themselves under a meaningful spotlight for the first time, and those who don’t want to alienate prospective parents (and the substantial formula funding that comes with their kids’ enrollment) may finally have an incentive to veer away from political extremism on their own.

"There’s the potential for a new fault line in America’s ever-growing debate about parental rights: a schism between policymakers who believe parents have a right to know what’s being taught in public K-12 schools, and those who do not."