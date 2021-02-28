Rep. Devin Nunes: Latest Stimulus a Dem 'Slush Fund'

President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus package is not coronavirus relief as much as it is a "slush fund" for Democrats, Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said during an interview at the American Conservative Union conference Saturday.

"What this bill is about is it's a slush fund," Nunes said on stage at CPAC in Orlando, Florida. "It's predictable. They ran this play call before.

"People may forget, but when Obama was first elected back in 2009, what did they say? 'We have to have a stimulus bill or the whole economy's going to collapse,' and so they passed a roughly $800 billion bill.

"That money was then used over the next four years to buy votes, to give to their buddies, and I guarantee you most of that money did not end up in red states or Republican districts."