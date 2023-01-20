Devin Nunes to Newsmax: Trump Not Returning to Facebook, Twitter

Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes told Newsmax on Friday that reports of former president Donald Trump returning to Twitter and Facebook are fake news.

Trump was banned from both social media platforms following the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, and he has since used his Truth Social platform exclusively. Twitter reinstated his account on Nov. 19, and his campaign reportedly has petitioned Facebook's parent company Meta to restore his account.

NBC News then reported Wednesday that "Trump is looking to regain control over his powerful social media accounts."

Nunes, a former U.S. representative from California, told "The Chris Salcedo Show" that Trump has no plans to return to Facebook and Twitter.

"If President Trump was going to return to any such other social media platform, he would probably have posted on Truth Social first, and probably the last people that he would tell it to would be fake NBC News," Nunes said.

"... I was just with President Trump yesterday. He likes Truth Social. He has no interest in going back to Twitter."

Nunes said NBC manipulated the story by using news about the Trump campaign, which does not speak for the former president, petitioning Meta and turning it into a story of the former president returning to Facebook and Twitter.

"This is the trick that these fake news guys do," Nunes said. "They take something that has some slim part of the truth and then they expanded it into some narrative that they want to push for the day.

"And what happened in this case is that the Trump campaign, which is different than President Trump, has said, 'Look, we're trying to run a political campaign here, and we need our accounts back because all the other campaigns are going to have accounts on all these, all of these other social media networks.'

"They take that and they say, 'President Trump is now going back' — it wasn't even Twitter, and now they're saying President Trump is going back to Twitter. And that wasn't even part of this whole deal."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!