Court Dismisses Nunes' Libel Suit Against WashPost

Devin Nunes
Former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By    |   Friday, 01 April 2022 03:16 PM

The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday upheld a lower court's decision to dismiss a libel lawsuit brought by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., against The Washington Post, Politico reports.

Nunes filed a $250 million suit against the newspaper over an article it published in February 2020 reporting on a controversy involving a briefing that an intelligence official made to Congress in which they said that Russian officials wanted then-President Donald Trump to be reelected.

The former congressman accused the Post of defamation, claiming that it suggested he lied to Trump about the briefing, as well as making it look like he caused Trump not to promote his then-acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire.

However, the appeals court found that Nunes never singled out any false statements made in the article and the three judges said that the implications the California Republican claimed to see were not there.

"Nothing in the article suggests an intent on the part of the Post to imply that Nunes lied to President Trump or that his communications were responsible for Maguire's loss of the top intelligence position," the decision reads.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


