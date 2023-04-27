Nunes to Newsmax: Biden Won't Make It Through '24 Election Cycle

Everything President Joe Biden has touched has been a total disaster, and he won't make it through the 2024 election cycle, particularly with the loss of Susan Rice as his domestic policy adviser, says former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

"I think Susan Rice leaving earlier this week, it was kind of overshadowed by the departure of Tucker Carlson, but that's a big sign. That is Obama's top lieutenant. There is movement afoot. I'm not sure that Biden is going to make it all the way through," Nunes said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax's "Chris Salcedo Show."

Rice, who oversaw some of the administration's most polarizing issues, including immigration, gun control, and student loan relief, will step down next month. She previously served as President Barack Obama's national security adviser and U.N. ambassador.

She has drawn criticism for the administration's approach to immigration and other divisive issues.

Nunes, CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group, also said the Biden administration is "systematically destroying the country."

"They're basically modeling, they're taking dystopias like California and New York City and they're taking it mainstream and taking it across the country that then makes us weak around the world," he said.

Biden is also "very well aware that if he is not there with his hand and thumb over the Department of Justice over Merrick Garland, that they're trying to wait out the statute of limitations on Hunter Biden."

"In some ways, it's about the survival of the Biden family, which now there's 9 to 12 members that have now taken money potentially that came from overseas. The Biden family has to stay there. ... He knows that his family is potentially in a lot of trouble if the Department of Justice ever got cleaned out, and we ever got real people in there."

