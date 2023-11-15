Rep. D'Esposito to Newsmax: DHS Secretary 'Separated from Reality'

Rep. Anthony D'Esposito, R-N.Y., told Newsmax Wednesday that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is "separated from reality" regarding the influx of illegal migrants at the border and that Democrats are "putting their heads in the sand" about the issue.

"Secretary Mayorkas is completely separated from reality and that was clear today," D'Esposito, who sits on the House Homeland Security Committee, said during "American Agenda" Wednesday.

"I asked him specific questions about concerns that we had along our southern border, and the threats to our global security. I asked him if he agreed with [New York City] Mayor [Eric] Adams in that this migration was going to destroy New York City. I asked him if he agreed with governors across the country who said that this was unsustainable. I asked him what his plans were. He had no answers except to sit in his chair like he usually does and try to squirm out of answering serious questions."

Committee Chairman Rep. Mark Green, R-Tenn., said in a press release announcing Wednesday's hearing, that it would address threats to U.S. security and feature both Mayorkas and FBI Director Christopher Wray as witnesses.

"Unfortunately, the Biden administration's response to these crises is not only unclear, but its open-border policies bring many of these threats to our doorstep," Green said in the release. "More illegal aliens on the terrorist watchlist have been apprehended crossing the Southwest border this last fiscal year than the previous six fiscal years combined.

"Additionally, 1.7 million illegal aliens have evaded apprehension altogether and entered the country since January 2021, leaving the American people wondering how safe we actually are."

D'Esposito said the border crisis is no longer a partisan issue and that Democrats are putting their heads in the sand while Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state cannot continue with the flow of illegal migrants.

"This is no longer a partisan issue," D'Esposito said. "We see Democratic mayors, democratic governors, our own Democrat governor from New York, Kathy Hochul, basically said, 'The inn is closed, we cannot do this anymore.' This is not a partisan issue. This is an American issue, and Biden and Mayorkas are at the center of it, and they continue to put their head in the sand and ignore the real problems that we are facing here in the United States of America."

