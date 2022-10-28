DeSantis to Campaign With Zeldin in New York, Saturday

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will campaign for Rep. Lee Zeldin's New York gubernatorial campaign Saturday on Long Island, joining other national names heading to the Empire State to campaign in Zeldin's bid to replace Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul.

DeSantis and Zeldin will appear for a free "Get Out the Vote" rally at Zeldin's campaign headquarters in Hauppauge, Suffolk County, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the New York Post.

The rally comes as New York opens its first day of early voting, and with just a few days left before Election Day on Nov. 8.

DeSantis' visit comes after saying Thursday night that he believes Zeldin will take the race, and after he canceled an August fundraiser appearance when he had to go to a memorial service for a former security detail member of his who died while in the line of duty.

Meanwhile, Virginia Gov. Glenn Younkin is coming to New York Monday for a voter rally for Zeldin, planned for 1 p.m. in Westchester. The GOP governor became nationally known after taking a win in Virginia in 2021.

Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is popping up as a "surprise guest" on Nov. 3 at a rally on New York City's Upper West Side for Hochul. She is scheduled to appear alongside other Democrats including state Attorney General Letitia James, according to City and State.

Clinton has also been stumping for Hochul on social media, and appeared with her at a fundraiser on Oct. 6. At that event, donors who gave over $25,000 could be designated as a "chair" for the event, reports the Post.