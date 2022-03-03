Florida Governor DeSantis Announces His Wife Is Cancer-Free

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Thursday that his wife, Casey, is ''now considered cancer-free'' after undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

''After going through both treatment and surgery for breast cancer, she is now considered cancer free,'' DeSantis, a Republican, said in a video posted to Twitter. ''All of you who have given thoughts and prayers to my family and my wife, thank you for doing that. It's lifted her spirits and made a tremendous difference.''

In a tweet on Thursday, Casey DeSantis shared the video and encouraged other women who have cancer to keep fighting.

"There are no words to express how truly blessed, grateful and humbled I am to hear the words cancer free," she said. "To those who are in the fight, know there is hope. Have faith and stay strong."

Casey DeSantis revealed her breast cancer diagnosis in October, which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

At the time, she said she would ''end up good on the other end of it.''

The governor echoed his wife and told other women who have breast cancer that his wife is proof that they can defeat it.

''For all the women out there, who are going through breast cancer right now — you can overcome this,'' DeSantis said. ''I know it's very difficult, but my wife is proof positive, and this is the exact type of news we had hoped for. She still has more to do, but I'm confident she's going to make a full recovery.''

The Susan G. Komen breast cancer organization estimates there will be 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed and 43,250 breast cancer deaths in women in 2022.