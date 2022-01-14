DeSantis Downplays Reports of Tension with Trump

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is playing down reports that tension is mounting with former President Donald Trump.

"I think this is what the media does," DeSantis said during an interview on the "Ruthless" podcast. "You cannot fall for the bait ... you know what they're trying to do, so just don't take it.

"Just keep on keeping on. We need everybody united for a big red wave in 2022. We've got to fight the left, and not only fight, but beat the left. And that's what we're doing in Florida."

Trump, during a Monday interview on OAN, said lawmakers' lack of candor in getting the COVID-19 booster is "gutless."

"I've had the booster," Trump said. "I watched a couple of politicians be interviewed and one of the questions was, 'Did you get the booster?' because they've had the vaccine."

He mocked them for hemming and hawing.

"In other words, the answer is yes, but they don't want to say it, because they're gutless," he said.

Trump did not mention which politicians lacked candor on the booster, but The Washington Post did a report earlier this month headlined: "Some GOP leaders are scornful or silent about booster shots seen as key to fighting omicron."

The story quotes DeSantis telling Fox News, "So, I've done whatever I did, the normal shot." DeSantis is considered a potential top GOP 2024 presidential candidate.