Trump Campaign: 'Honored' by DeSantis Endorsement

By    |   Sunday, 21 January 2024 07:15 PM EST

Following Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' withdrawal from the 2024 presidential contest, the campaign of former President Donald Trump said "we are honored" by the former GOP candidate's endorsement.

"With only a few days left until President Donald J. Trump's victory in New Hampshire," the campaign wrote Sunday, "we are honored by the endorsement from Governor Ron DeSantis and so many other former presidential candidates. It is now time for all Republicans to rally behind President Trump to defeat Crooked Joe Biden and end his disastrous presidency."

"Nikki Haley," the campaign went on to add, "is the candidate of the globalists and Democrats who will do everything to stop the America First movement. From higher taxes, to decimating Social Security and Medicare, and to open borders, she represents the views of Democrats more than the views of Republicans."

At his Rochester, New Hampshire, rally Sunday night Trump was effusive in praise for DeSantis and his wife, Casey, saying they ran "a great campaign" -- a sharp contrast to the heavy criticism that was flowing just one night before in a Manchester rally.

"It's not easy," Trump told his crowd, adding that he looks forward to having DeSantis' support in working to defeat President Joe Biden in the fall.

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Sunday, 21 January 2024 07:15 PM
