Morning Consult: DeSantis Trails Trump by 39 Points

The latest Morning Consult survey shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis trailing former President Donald Trump 56% to 17% in the GOP presidential primary race for 2024.

Morning Consult's polling memo said DeSantis' 17% backing "matches an all-time low" since it began tracking the race in early December.

Meanwhile, the Smarkets online betting exchange platform shows DeSantis' odds of winning the GOP presidential nomination are below 15% for the second time this month.

The governor's odds (14.71%) were well below Trump's (68.97%).

DeSantis led Trump as recently as Jan. 18, 40.32% to 34.72%. By April, Trump doubled up DeSantis in the Smarkets exchange and has continued building his momentum.

Still, DeSantis remains second to Trump in both the Morning Consult poll and Smarkets.

"DeSantis is the second choice of 39% of potential GOP Primary voters who are backing Trump, while 42% of the Florida Governor's supporters view Trump as their top backup option," Morning Consult's analysis said.

"[Mike] Pence is the second choice of 14% of Trump supporters and 15% of DeSantis backers, while 16% of Trump and DeSantis supporters have [Vivek] Ramaswamy as their top backup pick."

Morning Consult also found that entrepreneur Ramaswamy (8%) has overtaken the former vice president (7%) for third place among potential GOP primary voters.

Ramaswamy and Pence are followed by former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley (3%), Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. (3%), former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (3%) and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (1%).

The Morning Consult survey results show that DeSantis trails Biden by 5 percentage points in a hypothetical general election matchup. The governor hasn't outperformed the president since March.

Trump trails Biden by 1 point, down from a 3-point lead late last month.

Trump is popular with 74% of Republicans' potential electorate, while 24% view him unfavorably. The bulk (66%) of GOP primary voters hold favorable views of DeSantis, while 21% hold unfavorable views.

"Buzz about Trump has improved since the indictment-related dip in mid-June," Morning Consult said. "The latest survey found that potential Republican primary voters were slightly more likely to have recently heard something positive (39%) than negative (37%) about Trump."