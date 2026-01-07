WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: desantis | redistricting | florida | voting

DeSantis Confirms April Special Session on Florida Redistricting

Wednesday, 07 January 2026 02:42 PM EST

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will convene a special legislative session in April to revisit the state's congressional map, framing the move as a response to population changes and upcoming legal developments affecting redistricting nationwide.

"Today, I announced that I will be convening a Special Session of the Legislature focused on redistricting to ensure that Florida's congressional maps accurately reflect the population of our state," DeSantis said in a post outlining the plan. "Every Florida resident deserves to be represented fairly and constitutionally."

DeSantis previously said the timing of the session is tied in part to an expected U.S. Supreme Court decision involving congressional maps and the Voting Rights Act, which he said could affect districts across the country, including in Florida.

"Our population has changed so much in the last four or five years. We need to get apportioned properly and people deserve equal representation," DeSantis said during earlier remarks announcing the session, as reported by The Hill.

According to the governor, the redistricting session will take place after lawmakers complete their regular legislative work. "This Special Session will take place after the regular legislative session, which will allow the Legislature to first focus on the pressing issues facing Floridians before devoting its full attention to congressional redistricting in April," he said.

Florida Senate Republican leaders have signaled support for revisiting the map, while a Florida House redistricting panel has already met multiple times to review potential changes.

Florida's move comes as redistricting disputes have resurfaced in several states ahead of the midterm elections, with lawmakers and courts weighing challenges to existing congressional maps.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 07 January 2026 02:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

