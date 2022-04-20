Casey DeSantis: Florida Republicans Leading Big Over Dems in Voter Registration

The numbers gap separating Republican and Democrat voters in Florida has apparently widened.

On Tuesday, Florida first lady Casey DeSantis touted the Republicans' most recent surge among registered voters, saying via Twitter:

"Policy Matters. Leadership Matters. Floridians overwhelming support @RonDeSantisFL and his freedom agenda.

"Since Election Day 2020, we've seen a net gain of +250,000 voters register as Republicans. Today, we have more than +116,000 more Republicans than Democrats in the state."

Last November, GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed that Florida Republicans had surpassed Democrats with voter registration for the first time ever.

Fast forward to the present: With Governor DeSantis taking the lead on a number of hot-button issues — most recently the Parental Rights in Education bill, potentially revisiting Disney's long-standing tax advantages within the state, and opposing the mask mandate on public transportation — it's easy to see how Real Clear Politics, a site which monitors polls for the midterm elections, has DeSantis as a heavy favorite for reelection in November.

Citing five tracking polls with RCP, DeSantis owns an average lead of 8.8 points over his Democrat challenger in the gubernatorial general election.

It also explains how DeSantis might be a popular choice for the GOP's presidential nominee in 2024 if former President Donald Trump opts not to run for office again.

"There's no beating around the fact this historic gain is because of Governor Ron DeSantis," said Helen Aguirre Ferré, executive director of the Republican Party of Florida, in a recent statement.

"Florida voters are appreciative of the palpable sense of freedom he has created in our state.

Aguirre Ferré added: "Our schools are open, there are no lockdowns, and there are no masks. Voters recognize the governor is a champion for families and businesses alike."

Florida routinely ranks among the elites in state tourism.

In 2021, however, a record number of domestic travelers visited the state, with many — especially those from left-leaning states — staying permanently in the Sunshine State.